Ramaphosa Urges Unity After Historic ANC Setback

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President Cyril Ramaphosa urged South African party leaders to work together in the public interest on Sunday, after his ANC lost its 30-year-old governing majority in a bruising general election.

But, in a sign of possible turmoil to come, the graft-tainted former president Jacob Zuma boycotted the results ceremony and his third-placed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party refused to recognise the results.

The final tally gave Ramaphosa's ruling African National (ANC) 159 places in the 400-seat National Assembly, its lowest score in a general election.

The centre-right opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) was on 87, Zuma's MK on 58 and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) of leftist firebrand Julius Malema on 39 - followed by several minority outfits.

The vote share of the party of late liberation leader Nelson Mandela slumped to just over 40% from the 57% it won in 2019.

The new parliament is to meet within two weeks and its first task will be to elect a president to form a new government.

But, with no outright winner for the first time since the advent of South Africa's post-apartheid democracy, the ANC will need to seek outside support to secure Ramaphosa's re-election.

In an address given after the official results ceremony, Ramaphosa gave no direct hint at his thinking regarding a deal, but stressed the need for all parties to respect the results as final and work together.“Our people have spoken, whether we like it or not,” Ramaphosa said, in an apparent nod to the expected legal challenge from Zuma's MK and the implicit threat of unrest.

“As the leaders of political parties, as all those who occupy positions of responsibility in society, we have heard the voices of our people and we must respect their wishes.” The DA's veteran white leader John Steenhuisen had repeated his pledge to work with the ANC, if only to head off what he has declared would be the“Doomsday Coalition” between the ruling party, Zuma's MK and the EFF.

He described pledges in the MK and EFF manifestos to nationalise privately owned land and undermine judicial independence as“an all-out assault on the constitution of our country”.

“We urge all others who love our constitution and all it represents to set aside petty politics and narrow sectarian interests and join hands now,” he said.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party was having“exploratory discussions at the moment, we talk to everybody”. He said the ANC hoped to achieve a deal“as fast as we can”.

In an ominous sign of disunity ahead, Zuma's supporters in the often restive eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal paraded round the countryside in noisy celebratory convoys, but boycotted both the provincial results announcement in Durban and the national event in Johannesburg.

Asked why Zuma stayed away, MK spokesman Nhlamulo Ndhlela said that to attend would be“tantamount to endorsing an illegal declaration”.

On Saturday, Zuma had warned that to announce results that he was not satisfied with would be tantamount to a“provocation”.

Zuma's MK, formed barely eight months ago as a vehicle for the charismatic but controversial 82-year-old to re-enter politics, came first in the KwaZulu-Natal provincial assembly election but without an outright majority.

His supporters have said they will not consider joining a coalition unless there is an agreement to pardon Zuma for a conviction that saw him banned as a parliamentary candidate and to rewrite the constitution to permit him to stand. Zuma, who was forced out of office as the president and ANC leader in 2018 under a cloud of corruption allegations, was jailed for contempt of court in 2021, which triggered riots where more than 350 people died.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said the security forces were ready“to ensure continued peaceful conditions after the elections”, adding there was“no room for threats of instability”.

MENAFN02062024000067011011ID1108287387