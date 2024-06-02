On This Day: Key Events On June 3, From First American Astronaut Walk In Space In 1965 To London Bridge Attack In 2017

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "On this day: Several historical events took place today, right from first American astronaut walk in space, the crash of Air France Flight 007 to attack on London Bridge in 2017 boxing champion Muhammad Ali diesOn June 3, 2016, heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali, whose athletic feats and activism put him among the most revered of all time, died at a hospital in Scottsdale, Arizona, at age 74 American astronaut walk in spaceIn 1965, astronaut Edward H. White became the first American to“walk” in space during the flight of Gemini 4. As per NASA, the spacewalk started at 3:45 p.m. EDT on the third orbit when White opened the hatch and used the hand-held manuevering oxygen-jet gun to push himself out of the capsule Read: Key events on June 2, from the Indian Citizenship Act in 1921 to Telangana Formation Day in 2014London Bridge terrorists attack

In 2017, three extremists inspired by the Islamic State group drove into pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed people in nearby Borough Market. The vehicle-and-knife attack in London killed eight people and injured almost 50, as reported by Associated Press France Flight 007 crashIn 1962, Air France Flight 007, a U.S.-bound Boeing 707, crashed while attempting to take off from Orly Airport near Paris; all but two of the 132 people aboard were killed Read: Did Chris Evans sign an 'Israeli bomb'? Captain America actor issues clarification on viral photo, 'was taken during...'Dana Air jetliner crashOn June 3, 2012, a tragic incident occurred involving Dana Air Flight 992 where a McDonnell Douglas MD-83 crashed in a residential area of Lagos, Nigeria. The flight was en route from Abuja to Lagos when it went down, resulting in the deaths of all 153 people on board and an estimated ten individuals on the ground, bringing the total number of fatalities to around 163 Read: Viral video: Women helps thirsty dog drink water at Thrissur railway station | WatchGuatemala's Volcano of FireIn 2018, Guatemala's Volcano of Fire, one of the most active volcanos in Central America, erupted in fiery explosions of ash and molten rock, killing more than 100 people and leaving scores of others missing.(With all inputs from Associated Press)

MENAFN02062024007365015876ID1108287360