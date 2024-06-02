Mumbai News: Borivali Station Faces Disruption Suburban Trains Not Operating On THESE Platforms
- Live Mint) "Western Railways on Monday said that suburban train services from platforms 1 and 2 at Borivali Station are currently suspended due to technical issues, including cable cuts at points 107/108, 111/112, and 131/132 a post on X, Western Railway wrote,“Due to some technical issues of cable being cut, point no 107/108, point no 111/112 & point no 131/132 are not operational currently therefore Suburban trains not being operated from platform nos 1 & 2 of Borivali Station. Trains are being operated from platform nos 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8 at Borivali station. Point Nos 107, 108 & 111 are being clamped and restoration work is ongoing at priority to restore normalcy.”Trains operate from platforms 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8. Restoration efforts are prioritised to rectify the issues and resume normal operations.(This is a breaking news)
