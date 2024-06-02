JBA, JCC Organize Jordanian-Palestinian Economic Meeting, 1St, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

JBA board member, Salah Al-Din Al-Bitar, said that the strength and durability of the Jordanian-Palestinian relationship is an impenetrable wall against Israeli scheme aimed at liquidating the cause, putting an end to its racist and illegal policies, which prompts the and development of economic and trade relations to the highest levels.Al-Bitar added that future visions should be developed and partnerships that contribute to improving the economies of the two countries should be established.He called for activating the joint councils between the two countries and translating the agreements and MoUs on the ground, despite the challenges and measures imposed by the Israeli occupation.For his part, Salem Abu Khizran, head of the Federation of Palestinian Businessmen Associations, said that the current circumstances require filling the void in the Palestinian market by strengthening economic relations to serve the steadfastness of the Palestinians and achieve an economic lever for both countries, with the support of their leaderships.Abu Khizran called for overcoming the obstacles deliberately imposed by the Israeli occupation, which prevent the exchange of goods and merchandise between the two countries.He underlined the need to direct local consumption in Jordan and Palestine towards the products of both countries.Jordan's ambassador to Palestine, Issam Al-Bdour, pointed out that there is a coincidence of Jordanian-Palestinian views in various fields, but this has not been reflected in the trade figures between the two countries.He added that the private sector in any country is the leader of the economy, while the role of the government is to facilitate the relationship between the two parties.He called for unifying positions, plans and commercial endeavours, in order to serve the common good.The meeting was attended by a Palestinian delegation consisting of President of the Palestinian Trade Center Ibrahim Barham, Vice President of the Federation of Palestinian Chambers of Commerce Abdelghani Al-Attari, President of the Federation of Palestinian Industries Nassar Nassar, and others, and on the Jordanian side, JBA Secretary, Abdul Rahim Al-Beqaei, JBA Director General Tariq Hijazi, JCC board member Hammam Habankah, and others.