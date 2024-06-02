JBA, JCC Organize Jordanian-Palestinian Economic Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 2 (Petra) -- The Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) and the Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) organized on Sunday a meeting with representatives of the private sector in both countries on the sidelines of the meetings of the Jordanian-Palestinian Joint Higher Committee.The representatives discussed enhancing trade cooperation between the two countries and removing all obstacles that prevent the improvement of economic figures between them in order to raise the ceiling of trade exchange and contribute to diversifying the export base, especially in light of the economic and political challenges.They also discussed activating the memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed between the two countries in customs, transportation, economic and investment cooperation.They stressed the need to develop action programs to reduce non-tariff logistical obstacles related to the movement of crossings and the importance of providing a land shipping line with simplified procedures in cooperation with the relevant authorities in order to mutually increase the flow of goods and reduce export costs on the Jordanian side.They discussed the need to intensify bilateral meetings, receive trade delegations from both sides, sign bilateral cooperation and MoUs that contribute to strengthening economic relations, familiarize both sides with key investment opportunities available in economic sectors of common interest, and hold forums and conferences between the Jordanian and Palestinian business communities to present investment opportunities and establish joint investment projects in each of them, which will support the Palestinian and Jordanian economies in light of the repercussions of the aggression on Gaza.They called for finding appropriate mechanisms in cooperation with the concerned official bodies to exchange investment and economic bulletins and information, as well as legislation related to investment, commercial and industrial opportunities, as well as laws, regulations and decisions, especially those that regulate import and export operations.They agreed to form joint sectoral committees from the public and private sectors to exploit untapped export opportunities through which the Jordanian side can export to the Palestinian market in several sectors.