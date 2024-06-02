China's Chang'e-6 Probe Successfully Lands On Far Side Of Moon

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's Chang'e-6 lunar lander successfully touched down on thefar side of the moon on June 2 morning Beijing time, in asignificant step for the ambitious mission that could advance thecountry's aspirations of putting astronauts on the moon, Azernews reports.

The Chang'e-6 probe landed in the South Pole-Aitken Basin, whereit will begin to collect samples from the lunar surface, the ChinaNational Space Administration announced.

China's most complex robotic lunar endeavor to date, theuncrewed mission aims to return samples to Earth from the moon'sfar side for the first time.

The landing marks the second time a mission has successfullyreached the far side of the moon. China first completed thathistoric feat in 2019 with its Chang'e-4 probe.

If all goes as planned, the mission - which began on May 3 andis expected to last 53 days - could be a key milestone in China'spush to become a dominant space power.

The country's plans include landing astronauts on the moon by2030 and building a research base at its south pole – a regionbelieved to contain water ice.