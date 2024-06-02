War Update: 55 Combat Clashes Since Day-Start

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the front lines in Ukraine, the number of combat engagements has increased to 55 since the beginning of the day. The situation remains tensest in the Pokrovsk axis.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine reported the update on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

Kharkiv axis: ten Russian since day-start. In the afternoon, the areas of Shestakove, Veterynarne and Lyptsi settlements were bombarded from across the border. In addition, in the Kharkiv direction, Russian invaders went for another unsuccessful assault near the village of Starytsia.

Russia has lost 117 personnel as killed and wounded in action in the area, as well as two tanks, an armored vehicle, an artillery system, eight vehicles, and two units of specialized equipment. Five enemy dugouts and two ammunition depots were also destroyed.

Kupiansk axis: fighting continues in the area of Nevske.

Kramatorsk axis: the enemy tried seven times to improve their tactical position. They were also active in the areas of Kalynyivka and Klishchiivka. All enemy attacks were repelled.

Pokrovsk axis: four of the 17 clashes are still ongoing. Russian invaders are attacking near the settlements of Netaylove and Sokil. Their total losses in this axis amount to 358. Ukraine also destroyed a Russian tank, two armored vehicles, and six artillery systems and mortars. Another six units of military equipment were damaged.

In the rest of the axes, the situation saw no significant changes as of now.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on June 2, Russian rocket volleys targeted infrastructure in the district of Shostka, Sumy region.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine