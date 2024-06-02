Dubai: Over 11,500 Residential Plots Allocated In Last Two Years, Says Sheikh Hamdan

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 6:41 PM

Last updated: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 10:34 PM

More than 11,500 residential land plots have been allocated and loans worth Dh8-billion granted to citizens over the past two years, said Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the of Dubai, on Sunday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp

He said a total of 3,300 residential land plots were recently distributed in Al Yalayis and Latifa City, fulfilling all such requests for the year 2023.

A total of 1,367 housing units have also been constructed in the emirate, Sheikh Hamdan said further.

The Crown Prince of Dubai made the announcement on X after a review of the housing programmes in Dubai that come under the High Committee for Development and Citizens' Affairs.

ALSO READ:

Dubai floods: Sheikh Hamdan orders early payment of salaries for govt employees

'1 million prompters in 3 years': Dubai launches world's biggest AI prompt engineering training initiative