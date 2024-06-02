UAE: Ajman Ranks First In Safety For Residents Going Out Alone At Night

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 8:07 PM

Ajman ranked first in the UAE for feeling safe when going out alone at night, with 98.5 per cent feeling secure, according to a report by the United Nations Centre for Competitiveness and Statistics.

The emirate also scored 99.6 per cent of residents feeling secure in general, according to a post on X by Ajman Police.

Ajman also made it to the fourth place in a list of the 10 safest cities in the world , according to a report by numbeo for the year 2023. Abu Dhabi was ranked first, while Sharjah and Dubai clinched number 5 and 7 spots respectively.

The ratings establish the country's global position as an ideal destination for security, stability and prosperity.

