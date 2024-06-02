Friday To Be First Day Of Dhul-Hijjah: Qatar Calendar House

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The first day of Hijri month of Dhul-Hijjah 1444 AH will be on Friday, June 7, Al Rayyan TV has reported quoting Qatar Calendar House. However, the official decision about the beginning of Dhul-Hijjah remains within the competence of the Crescent Sighting Committee at the of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs. Eid al Adha is celebrated on Dhul-Hijjah 10.

