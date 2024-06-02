Did Chris Evans Sign An 'Israeli Bomb'? Captain America Actor Issues Clarification On Viral Photo, 'Was Taken During...'
6/2/2024
Days after Nikki Haley, the former Republican
nominee for US presidential polls, was pictured signing on Israeli artillery shells with a "Finish Them" message for Gaza, a similar picture of actor
Chris Evans has surfaced online. The picture of Captain America actor
sparked heated debate among fans online
showed Chris seemingly signing his autograph on what looked like a missile. Like Haley, the Marvel hero was also embroiled in the heat of wors online provoked fans accused the generally loved Hollywood actor of signing of the Israeli bomb read: Israeli leader Netanyahu faces growing pressure at home after Biden's Gaza proposalHowever, the picture was actually that from 8-years ago. The picture that was being circulated online reached the actor's ears who then issued a clarification on the claims made against him.'This image was taken during...'Taking to Instagram story, Chris Evans said there is a lot of misinformation surrounding the picture and offered a clarification: \"This image was taken during a USO tour in 2016.”Also read: Israel confirms its forces are in central Rafah in expanding offensive in the southern Gaza cityThe actor further added that he was accompanied by a group of actors, athletes and musicians“to show appreciation for our service members,” asserting that the object he was signing in the viral photo“is not a bomb, or a missile, or a weapon of any kind.”Also read: 'All eyes on Rafah': Israel counters new trend with 'what your eyes fail to see' | ExplainedThe same image was circulated earlier too at a time when an Israeli airstrike reportedly ravaged the shelters set up in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, killing dozens of people on May 26, according to the Associated Press the accusations, Chris said the supposed“bomb” in this case was actually an“inert object used for training or display purposes only.”In addition to his online statement addressing the widespread misunderstanding, he included a screenshot from a February 2024 Agence France-Presse article substantiating his assertions. \"You can find the Air Force's quote in the following story,\" he further noted.
