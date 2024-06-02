Armenian Lobby's Attack On Azerbaijani Culture Continues

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

Armenia has not only invaded Azerbaijan's territories but alsoattempted to illegally appropriate its history rich in heroism, itsculture, cuisine, and traditions.

Azerbaijanis take pride in their rich culture and andsimultaneously are cautious about any attempt to misappropriatetheir cultural heritage, especially by western neighbour -Armenia.

This is an undeniable fact that Azerbaijan produced the firstopera and ballet in the Muslim East and has peculiar musiccombining various elements of traditional and Western musicsynthesis.

Of special sensitivity is the issue of plagiarism of Azerbaijanimusic by neighgouring Armenia. For decades, Azerbaijanis haveaccused Armenians of appropriating their music with dozens ofAzerbaijani composers filing lawsuits against their Armeniancounterparts.

Armenia's plagiarism attempts have covered music genres rangingfrom folk songs, traditional ashug music, compositions byAzerbaijani classics as well as folk dances.

Armenians to this date believe that famous "San Galmaz Oldun"song by Azerbaijani composer Alakbar Taghiyev written to the lyricsof Madina Gulgun is an Armenian song composed by Armenian musicianCivan Gasparyan.

Today, Taghiyev's track is being promoted around the world as anArmenian song, while Armenians accuse Azerbaijanis of stealing thissong from them.

Even the most unlikely music pieces are being plagiarized byArmenians.

Armenians plagiarized Uzeyir Hajibeyli's "Chirpinirdi QaraDeniz" (the Black Sea was Fluttering) and produced it under thename "Kamancha" and named it "Song of the Year" in Armenia in2019.

Recently, Azerbaijan's Republic Day was celebrated atAzerbaijan's Embassy in London. During the event, Azerbaijan's folkmusic was played for guests. The Armenians, who had already reachedthe limit of shamelessness, reacted inappropriately to the musicand claimed that it belonged to the Armenians.

It is interesting that while Armenia, deprived of the occupiedAzerbaijani lands, has declared that it wants to sign peace withAzerbaijan, it is now coveting the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan is clear that the Armenian lobby, which is gnashing its teethoutside the South Caucasus, is trying to express its anger throughtheft and shamelessness, as it cannot find another excuse. Withthat, they aim to get more enmity between the two nations.

Currently, peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armeniaremain outstanding. At such a moment, Armenia's inappropriateattitude towards the historical and cultural heritage of Azerbaijanis an obstacle to future peace in every sense.

In a word, to ensure a peaceful and secure future, Armeniashould stop such provocations and treat the territories andcultures of neighboring states with respect and sensitivity.