KPC's CEO Congratulates New Crown Prince
6/2/2024 10:05:17 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- The chief executive officer of state-run Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) sheikh Nawaf Al-Sabah on Sunday congratulated His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah on being named the country's new crown prince, saying he has earned the trust of the Political leadership.
Hailing the competence and adeptness of His Highness the Crown Prince, the KPC CEO said Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled was the right man for the job, given his vast accomplishments and numerous roles he had assumed over his political career.
Kuwait's oil sector will remian firm on its long-term strategies that aim to usher in perpetual development and growth, as per the vision of the country's political leaders, he underlined. (end)
