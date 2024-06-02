CP67 Mall Announces ‘Vote Tuhada, Offer Sadda’ Campaign to Reward Tricity Voters

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Running on June 1 and 2, this dynamic campaign is packed with activities designed to motivate and reward voters. CP67 Mall, a socially responsible corporate leader in the retail space, is committed to fostering a vibrant democratic process. By blending fun with civic duty, the mall is turning the voting day into a community celebration.

One of the highlights of this engaging exercise is the “Spin the Wheel” game, where participants stand a chance to win fantastic offers, adding an element of thrill to their voting experience. Voters can also enjoy the perk of 1+1 PVR ticket vouchers, redeemable from Monday to Thursday, for the next one month beginning June 3making their voting experience even more rewarding. On June 1 and 2, voters need to visit the special ticket counter being setup by CP67 at the mall and collect the PVR ticket voucher. The campaign also features a photo booth where voters can capture their Election Day pride and share it on the social media by tagging CP67 Mall to spread the excitement.

The centerpiece of the campaign is the “Lucky Draw”. Voters who register for the campaign can drop their names into the draw for a chance to win amazing prizes: an iPhone as first prize, an Apple Watch as second and a pair of air pods as the third prize. To qualify, participants must register on June 1 or 2 and show their voting ink to prove they’ve cast their ballot. Registration is limited to one per person and the “Lucky Draw” winners will be announced on the evening of 2nd June.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Mr. Umang Jindal, CEO of Homeland Group, CP67 Mall in Mohali – a project by Unity Homeland, stated, "We are passionate about empowering our community and reinforcing the significance of each vote. The “Vote Tuhada, Offer Sadda” campaign is our way of making the voting process engaging and memorable. We aim to inspire the citizens of Tricity to not only participate in the elections, but to do so with enthusiasm and pride. By turning voting into a celebration, we hope that our patrons contribute strongly in setting of a new benchmark for voter turnout. Our goal is to demonstrate that civic duty can be both meaningful and enjoyable, reflecting our commitment to being a socially responsible entity.”

CP67 Mall is determined to make Tricity a shining example of voter participation. This initiative underscores the mall’s dedication to community engagement and its role in promoting democratic values. By blending entertainment with civic responsibility, CP67 Mall is creating a model of how corporate entities can support and enhance the democratic process.

“Let’s come together to ensure that India sets a new record in voter turnout, exceeding previous percentages. By participating in the democratic process, people can help Tricity become a beacon of democratic engagement for cities across India,” said Mr. Jindal.





