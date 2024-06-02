High retail, wholesale prices in Istanbul indicate Turkey's inflation problems

(MENAFN) The Istanbul Chamber of Commerce revealed on Saturday that retail prices in Turkey's largest city experienced a notable increase of 3.59 percent on a monthly basis in May. Additionally, the chamber reported a substantial rise in prices by 82.20 percent on an annual basis. Meanwhile, wholesale prices in Istanbul, representing approximately 20 percent of Turkey's total population of 85 million, also surged, registering a monthly increase of 2.59 percent and an annual increase of 61.21 percent in May.



These inflationary pressures in Istanbul are reflective of broader economic challenges faced by Turkey. At the national level, the annual consumer price inflation rate soared to about 70 percent in April, with projections indicating a further rise to approximately 75 percent in May. The persistently high inflation rates underscore the significant economic strain facing the country, impacting the purchasing power of consumers and the overall stability of the economy.



The Turkish central bank has responded to these inflationary pressures by implementing aggressive monetary policy measures. Since June of the previous year, the central bank has steadily raised interest rates, reaching levels as high as 50 percent. This represents a significant departure from the previous policy stance, which saw a prolonged period of monetary easing under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's administration.



The escalation of inflationary pressures, particularly in major urban centers like Istanbul, highlights the urgent need for effective policy measures to address the root causes of inflation and restore stability to the Turkish economy. The central bank's efforts to combat inflation through interest rate hikes reflect a commitment to reigning in price pressures and safeguarding economic prosperity in the face of mounting challenges.

