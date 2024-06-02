Sri Lanka braces for severe flooding amid heavy rains

(MENAFN) As heavy rains swept across Sri Lanka on Sunday, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) swiftly responded by issuing a major flood alert in the outskirts of the capital, Colombo, and several other vulnerable areas of the island. The Irrigation Department reported rising water levels in key rivers, notably the main Kelani River on the outskirts of Colombo and the Gin River in the south, both reaching spill levels due to incessant rainfall since the early hours of the day.



In light of the escalating situation, the DMC promptly advised families residing in low-lying areas to evacuate to higher ground, prioritizing their safety in anticipation of potential flooding. The Department of Meteorology echoed these concerns, issuing a weather alert predicting rainfall exceeding 150 mm in the western and southern provinces. With such dire forecasts, the public was urged to remain indoors to minimize risks associated with the inclement weather conditions.



Acknowledging the potential for emergency situations, the DMC also mobilized the tri-forces, requesting their readiness to initiate search and rescue operations as needed in flooded areas. This proactive measure underscores the collaborative efforts of various agencies to mitigate the impact of natural disasters and safeguard the lives and livelihoods of affected communities.



In response to the evolving weather patterns and the looming threat of further rainfall, the Ministry of Education announced the closure of all state-run schools across the country on Monday. This decision, aimed at ensuring the safety of students and staff, reflects a preemptive approach to minimize disruptions and prioritize the well-being of the education community amidst challenging weather conditions.

