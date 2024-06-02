Emergency Blackouts Canceled In Ukraine For Sunday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Emergency power shutdowns have been called off in the city of Kyiv, as well as Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Kyiv regions.

This was reported by the DTEK operator, Ukrinform saw.

"Kyiv, Kyiv region, as well as Odesa, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions: getting back to stabilization schedules. We should recall that today they will be applied from 18:00 to 24:00," the statement reads.

Two Ukrainiansuffer critical damage in latest Russian strikes - operator

DTEK noted that the situation in the power system remains difficult. repair crews continue to eliminate the consequences of yesterday's attack by Russia on Ukraine's energy generation facilities.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrenergo said emergency power outages on June 2 would apply to both industrial and household consumers throughout Ukraine, except for Lviv, Volyn, and Zakarpattia regions.