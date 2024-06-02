CIB's Green Finance Initiatives: Pioneering Sustainable Banking In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Islam Zekry, the Group Chief Officer at the Commercial International – Egypt (CIB), emphasised the bank's commitment to sustainable economies. CIB aims to stabilise the per capita share of gross domestic product (GDP) across Africa by focusing on green assets. Notably, CIB's green assets account for 12%, a significant commitment even though this percentage remains well below the global average of 1%.





During his participation in the“Climate Risk Mitigation: The Role of Financial Institutions” symposium, held on the sidelines of the Wall Street events in Kenya, Zekry said that CIB is striving to invest in understanding its customers. This is why it created the D-squared framework. It depends mainly on data to understand the nature of customers and ensure that the offers made to them are attractive from the perspective of transaction costs and others, so that the bank becomes generally more attractive to future customers.





“This framework is our gift to Africa to create a more balanced business and provide attractive products to customers. That can help make more profits without creating any additional financial risks to the general economy,” he said.





Zekry also noted that CIB is starting to entrench ESG as a business to generate a positive return for shareholders as well as for the economy, creating a win-win situation for everyone.





He also explained that the bank is working to transform green financing into products for individuals. It worked to provide a solar energy financing loan, to support customers to switch to less expensive energy and encourage them to use renewable energy. From a technical standpoint, renewable energy is an alternative means that meets the same needs, but in a cost-effective manner.





He explained that the bank works to utilize opportunities, and human capital capabilities through a group of well-trained, competent consultants, to reflect the value that can be created for giant construction companies.





Zekry went on to explain that there are two types of trends: one that focuses mainly on the governance aspect, reporting the percentage of green assets and adhering to the percentage of TCFD, EGRD, and others. This is a rather strict approach but may create added value. The other approach revolves around dealing with the matter as bankers.“We try to create added value for all our partners and stakeholders, not only in Egypt and Kenya but anywhere where we serve customers. We have regulatory frameworks, environmental, social and governance frameworks,” he said.





He added:“Technically, I think we need to come up with a global standard, a global code for green finance or sustainable finance, or whatever standard that is globally accepted.”





Zekry noted that the classification of data and percentages serves the digital reports of green standards worldwide, therefore everyone must know what should be done and what should not be done and how the process is organised.“Even in the same country, we could easily see conflicting views,” he said. Additionally, when looking at the classification In the European Central Bank's data, we will find about a 30% to 40% mismatch, not only in the industries that are classified as harmful, but also in the way they are dealt with, and the way the weight of those industries is calculated, which makes this global framework a necessity.





According to Zekry, the main problem is not in directing funds to Africa, but rather in creating a future that is free of climate risks. Furthermore, the financing coming from development funds must have some kind of allocation mechanism, especially in terms of environmental, social and governance issues. Zekry stresses that incentives are necessary, as well as identifying appropriate and future opportunities to direct funds to Africa.