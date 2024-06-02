Russian Army Loses Another 1,080 Troops In Ukraine Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from 24 February 2022 to 2 June 2024 amounted to about 509,860 people, including another 1,130 people in the last day
This is stated on the facebook page of the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.
The Defence Forces also destroyed 7,765 (+25) tanks, 1,980 (+33) armoured combat vehicles, 1,233 (+49) artillery systems, 1,089 (+1) MLRS, 821 (+6) air defence system , 357 (+0) aircraft, and 326 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 10,699 (+82), cruise missiles - 2,268 (+38), ships/boats - 27 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 18,092 (+86), special equipment - 2,195 (+14). Read also: Kharkiv
police identify all victims of May 31 Russian shellin
The data is being updated.
As Ukrinform reported, the Defence Forces killed almost 40,000 Russian army personnel in Ma .
