Kharkiv Police Identify All Victims Of May 31 Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) in the Kharkiv region have identified all the of the Russian shelling of a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv that took place on the night of May 31. Eight residents of the house and a security guard of a private enterprise were killed.

The Kharkiv region's police reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Search operations at the site of the missile attack on the Novobavarskyi district are over: police have identified all the victims....Nine people were killed, including four men and five women. Another 26 people were injured," the statement said.

The police noted that all the bodies of those killed have been found. Eight residents of the house and a security guard of a private enterprise were killed.

In addition, 26 civilians sustained various injuries, including an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl. A female police officer and an ambulance worker were also among the injured.

As a result of enemy shelling that night, more than 26 multi-storey buildings, non-residential buildings, an ambulance and residents' cars were damaged.

As reported, on the night of May 31, Russian troops fired five missiles at Kharkiv. One of them hit a five-story building. A three-story building with shops was also destroyed. The territory of a private enterprise was hit.

Earlier, the regional prosecutor's office reported that the number of victims of the enemy shelling of Kharkiv had increased to nine.