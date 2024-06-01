Medical Facility Damaged In Enemy Shelling Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A healthcare facility was damaged in Russia's shelling of Kherson city on Saturday morning, June 1.
Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson city military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"A healthcare facility was damaged in Kherson as a result of the morning shelling. The Russian army attacked the city center from the temporarily occupied left bank around 10:00," Mrochko wrote. Read also:
Russian army kills 550 children in Ukraine
According to him, windows were smashed, the roof was damaged and wires were cut.
Fortunately, people were not injured during the shelling.
As reported, on the morning of June 1, a cultural facility in the Beryslav district of the Kherson region was destroyed by a Russian missile hit by Russian troops.
