TCS Partners With IIT-Bombay To Develop India's First Quantum Diamond Microchip Imager

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, June

1 (KNN)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading IT services firm, has announced a collaborative effort with the Indian Institute of (IIT) Bombay to develop what is being hailed as India's first quantum diamond microchip imager.

This sensing tool holds the potential to examine chips while reducing failures and enhancing the efficiency of electronic devices.

Over the next two years, experts from TCS will work closely with Dr. Kasturi Saha, Associate Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT-Bombay, to bring this innovative technology to fruition.

The project aligns with the objectives of the National Quantum Mission, an initiative spearheaded by the central government to position India as a global quantum technology leader.

Semiconductor chips are critical components found in virtually all modern electronic devices, serving as the brain that powers various industries, including communications, computing, healthcare, military systems, transportation, and clean energy, among others.

As these chips continue to shrink in size, traditional sensing methods lack the precision and capabilities to detect anomalies effectively.

The proposed Quantum Diamond Microchip Imager aims to address this challenge by employing defects in a diamond's structure, known as Nitrogen-Vacancy (NV) centres, along with specialised hardware and software.

This non-invasive and non-destructive approach can image magnetic fields, enabling a comprehensive mapping of semiconductor chips, akin to an MRI in the healthcare domain.

"By working together, we aim to transform various sectors, including electronics and healthcare, and propel India forward through ground-breaking technologies and products aligned with National Quantum Mission's Quantum Sensing and Metrology vertical," said Professor Saha, emphasising the project's far-reaching implications.

Dr. Harrick Vin, Chief Technology Officer, TCS, highlighted the rapid progress of the Second Quantum Revolution, underscoring the importance of pooling resources and expertise to build cutting-edge capabilities in sensing, computing, and communication technologies.

"We firmly believe this initiative will have a transformative impact on various industries and society, with applications ranging from electronics to healthcare, and beyond," he stated.

He further added, "By working together, we can drive innovation and create a brighter future for all."

While the semiconductor industry in India is still in its nascent stages, the government and various local and multinational companies are actively exploring its vast potential.

Union Minister for Communications and Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, had earlier expressed confidence that India would witness the launch of its first indigenous semiconductor chip by the end of 2024.

(KNN Bureau)