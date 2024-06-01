Sonali Raut BIKINI Photos: 6 Times 'The Xpose' Actress Showed Off Her Toned Body

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sonali Raut is an Indian and model who gained fame through her appearance in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 8' in 2014.



She is also known for her roles in films like 'The Xpose' (2014) and 'Great Grand Masti' (2016).

Additionally, she has worked as a model and has been featured in various magazines and ad campaigns.



Sonali Raut began her career as a model and appeared in various print and television advertisements before entering the entertainment industry.

She is the younger sister of Indian model and actress Ujjwala Raut, who is known for her work in the fashion industry both in India and internationally.



Sonali gained significant attention when she participated in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 8' in 2014.



She made her Bollywood debut with the film "The Xpose" (2014), where she shared the screen with actors like Himesh Reshammiya and Zoya Afroz. She has also appeared in other Hindi films like "Great Grand Masti" (2016).