Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls: PMARQ Predicts Landslide Victory For NDA With 69 Seats In UP

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 2024 Lok Sabha in Uttar Pradesh concluded on Saturday (June 1), marking the end of the seventh and final phase of voting. The election process in the state, which holds significant influence in India's national with its 80 parliamentary seats, spanned over seven phases from April 19 to June 1.

Voting phases were conducted as follows:

Phase 1: April 19

Phase 2: April 26

Phase 3: May 7

Phase 4: May 13

Phase 5: May 20

Phase 6: May 25

Phase 7: June 1

Exit polls conducted by various media agencies provided preliminary insights into the potential outcomes. Uttar Pradesh, known for its historical significance, has produced eight Prime Ministers, highlighting its pivotal role in shaping the country's political landscape.

PMARQ has predicted that the NDA will secure 69 seats, while the INDIA bloc is expected to win 11 seats, with no seats going to other parties.

What are Exit Polls?

An exit poll is a survey conducted immediately after voters leave the polling stations, asking them who they voted for. This contrasts with opinion polls, which gauge voters' intentions before they cast their ballots.

2019 Lok Sabha Election results in Uttar Pradesh:



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured the highest number of seats, winning 62 out of 80, while its alliance partner Apna Dal (S) won two seats. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) secured 10 seats, and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) managed only five. The Congress party won just one seat, Rae Bareli. In 2014, the BJP achieved its best-ever performance in the state, winning 71 out of 80 seats.

Voter turnout in Lok Sabha elections 2024:

The various phases of the Lok Sabha elections saw differing voter turnouts. The first phase recorded a turnout of 66.14%, the second phase 66.71%, the third phase 65.68%, the fourth phase 69.16%, the fifth phase 62.2%, the sixth phase 61.98% and the seventh phase recorded 58.34%.