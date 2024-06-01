Sunny Leone Issues Stern Warning To Rushali On ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of the dating reality show 'MTV Splitsvilla X5', host Sunny Leone gives a stern warning to contestant Rushali after noticing she is hiding something.

The episode features high-voltage drama during the 'Dome Session' as Arbaz and Nayera are announced as the 'Lit Couple'. The session kicks off with heated arguments. Harsh expresses his disappointment at not being chosen as the 'Lit Couple' with Rushali despite their friendships.

Shubhi accuses Harsh of deliberately underperforming to stay with Rushali. Rushali and Harsh whisper to each other, and when questioned, Rushali tries to keep it a secret.

Seeing this, Sunny issues her a stern warning, saying,“But the problem is, Rushali, you two are whispering on this side, so I have to ask you what the hell is going on. That is your fault.”

Meanwhile, Sunny's co-host Tanuj asks Shubhi if she's considering new connections. She hints at DevKaran, Lakshay, and even Sachin, shocking everyone.

As the 'Dome Session' progresses to eliminations, the safe couples get to save one contestant each, while the unsafe ones choose who to send to the Oracle.

'MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please' is available on MTV and JioCinema.