Delegations Explore School During Visit To Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Delegations from the member states of the Organization of TurkicStates, the Turkish Academy, and observer states visited SecondarySchool No. 1 during their trip to Shusha, Azernews reports.

Minister of Science and Education, Emin Amrullayev, showcasedthe modern facilities of the school and highlighted the STEAMcenter established within the institution.

The school, accommodating 960 students across a three-storybuilding, comprises five blocks. It includes 40 classrooms, eachdesigned for 24 students, as well as dedicated rooms for physics,chemistry, biology, technology, and IT.

Additionally, facilities such as the library, reading room,military training area, art and music rooms, canteen, dance andgymnasiums, along with medical, examination, and administrativeoffices are available.