Cache Of Weapons And Ammunition Uncovered In Khankendi, Khojaly, Khojavand, Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Abandoned weapons and ammunition have been found in Azerbaijan'sKhankendi, Khojaly, and Khojavand, Azernews reports citing the the Interior Ministry.

During May 25–31, a cache of weapons and ammunition wasdiscovered and confiscated in Khankendi city. The cache included 41automatic weapons of various brands, eight rifles, six pistols, 45grenades, five shells, 60 incendiary grenades, 125 ammunitionmagazines, 16,323 cartridges of different calibers, 29 bayonetknives, along with other ammunition, and four communicationdevices.

Additionally, two automatic rifles, 57 grenades, nine shells, 22incendiary grenades, 56 ammunition magazines, and 9,560 cartridgesof various calibers were discovered and confiscated in the Khojalyand Khojavand districts.

Investigations into the case are currently underway.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan beganoperations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, boobytraps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenianforces.