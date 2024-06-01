Tourist From Madhya Pradesh Dies In Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A tourist from Madhya Pradesh died after he fell unconscious in Srinagar district last night.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that a domestic tourist namely Morasing Parmar (42) resident of Madhya Pradesh who was staying at houseboat Shah Jahan Srinagar fell unconscious and was subsequently shifted to SMHS hospital Srinagar for treatment, where doctors declared him brought dead.ADVERTISEMENT
He said that after completion of medico legal formalities, body was dispatched to his native address.
Meanwhile further proceedings have been taken up.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also Young Driver From North Kashmir's Baramulla Found Dead Inside Truck In Samba Man Slips To Death In River Jhelum In Srinagar's Batwara
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN01062024000215011059ID1108283644
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.