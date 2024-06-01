Tourist From Madhya Pradesh Dies In Srinagar

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that a domestic tourist namely Morasing Parmar (42) resident of Madhya Pradesh who was staying at houseboat Shah Jahan Srinagar fell unconscious and was subsequently shifted to SMHS hospital Srinagar for treatment, where doctors declared him brought dead.

He said that after completion of medico formalities, body was dispatched to his native address.

Meanwhile further proceedings have been taken up.

