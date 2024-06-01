England Pacer Brydon Carse Banned For 'Betting', Will Be Eligible To Return In August 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) England fast bowler Brydon Carse has been issued a 16-month ban, with 13 months suspended for two years. He will be eligible to play again starting August 28, 2024.

"Carse was charged with placing 303 bets on various matches between 2017 and 2019. Importantly, he did not bet on games in which he was participating," stated Cricket Regulator, an independent regulatory body, which recommended the sanction.

"Carse will be suspended from playing cricket from May 28, 2024, to August 28, 2024. If he refrains from further offenses against the anti-corruption rules over the next two years, he will face no additional penalties. There was no evidence of wider integrity concerns from Carse's actions," the statement continued, endorsed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

"We take these matters extremely seriously and do not condone any form of anti-corruption breach in cricket," said the ECB. "We support the Cricket Regulator's decision and their consideration of mitigating factors in Brydon's case. He has cooperated fully and shown remorse. We believe he has grown significantly in the five years since the breach and understands his responsibilities better now.

"We hope his case can serve as an educational example for other cricketers."

Carse made his first-class debut for Durham in 2016, his international debut for England in an ODI in 2021, and last played in December 2023. He has played 14 ODIs and 3 T20Is.

Also Read:

T20 World Cup 2024: 180 years and counting; US vs Canada ready to rumble again