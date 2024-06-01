Tourist From MP Falls Unconscious, Dies In J&K's Srinagar

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, June 1 (IANS) Officials said on Saturday that a tourist from Madhya Pradesh fell unconscious and died in Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar city.

Officials said that the tourist identified as Moora Singh Parmar fell unconscious in a houseboat where he was staying on the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Friday night.

“He was shifted to the SMHS hospital in the city where doctors said he was dead on arrival. After completion of medico-legal formalities, the body will be sent back to his residential address in Madhya Pradesh for last rites,” the officials said.

Due to the scorching heat in the plains of the country, a large number of tourists from different states have been visiting Kashmir these days as the pleasant weather of the Valley comes as a great relief to these visitors.

All the hotels, guest houses, stay-home lodgings in Srinagar, Gulmarg and Pahalgam and houseboats on the Dal and Nigeen Lakes in Srinagar city are booked till the middle of this month.

Authorities are expecting this year's tourist arrivals in Kashmir to break all the previous records. So far this year over 12 lakh tourists have visited the valley.