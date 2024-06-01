Kate Middleton News: Princess Of Wales Planning A 'Surprise' Public Appearance Amid Cancer Treatment

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Kate Middleton is planning to surprise her fans by making an unexpected public appearance, according to the Daily Mirror. While she is not expected to attend the Colonel's Review on June 8, her appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 15 has not been ruled out Read: Kate Middleton spotted hanging out with Prince William and other family members amid cancer treatmentHowever, it will depend on how she feels on that day, the publication added. King Charles, who is also undergoing cancer treatment, has been quite candid about his recovery process. Kate, on the contrary, has been tight-lipped about her cancer treatment. Neither of them has revealed the type of cancer they are battling Middleton has been resting at home while undergoing chemotherapy. She is expected to make public appearances only when her doctors allow her to Read: 'Incredibly sad': Amid Kate Middleton's cancer treatment, Prince William and Princess of Wales issue public statementIf the Princess of Wales manages to make an appearance on June 15, it will indeed be a surprise because it was earlier revealed that her cancer treatment would not allow her to make any public appearance for the entire year of 2024 to a friend of Kate and William, the princess focuses on improving her health. The friend told The Daily Beast that avoiding“any kind of stress or anxiety” was the most important thing for her at the moment.“Lots of people involved in planning need to know what all the principals are doing a long way in advance. I am told that Kate's diary for this year is empty. There is nothing planned. She may not appear in public for the rest of the year,” the publication quoted another source as saying the ColourThe Palace has informed that, on June 15, King Charles, 75, will not ride a horse and travel with Queen Camilla, 76, in a carriage. Every year, Trooping the Colour celebrates the birthday of the British monarch Read: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'closer ties' with two royal family members leave Kate Middleton, William 'concerned'The tradition has been going on since the 17th century. While Charles' birthday falls on November 14, the birthday celebration will take place on June 15, as is tradition.

