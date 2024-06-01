PM Modi's Meditation At Vivekananda Rock Memorial In Kanyakumari Continues

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Saturday continued his meditation at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari.

A fresh shows PM Modi offering water to the sun early morning and chanting mantras.

He is seen walking barefoot on the temple premises and looking at the vast serene sea.

He later sits for meditation in one of the halls before Swami Vivekananda statute.

PM Modi arrived in Kanyakumari on Thursday after finishing a high-voltage campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

On reaching Kanyakumari he first offered special prayers at Sri Bhagavathi Amman Temple on the seashore in the district and then prayed before the statue of Thiruvalluvar, Shri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Maa Sarada Devi and Swami Vivekananda.

PM Modi's 45-hour-long meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial which began on May 30 evening is scheduled to end on Saturday.