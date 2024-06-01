Elon Musk's X To Soon Host 'Town Hall' With Donald Trump After Guilt Verdict In Hush Money Trial

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Elon Musk owned social X (formerly Twitter) will soon host a“town hall” with Donald Trump, soon after the presidential candidate was found guilty of illegally influencing the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor. No fixed date has been announced about the event yet which could also include independent Rober F Kennedy.

The information was confirmed after Musk replied 'This will be interesting' to a New York Post story about X hosting a townhall with the former US President. Notably, Musk, who has voted for both the Republicans and Democrats in the past, has increasingly criticized the Biden government in the recent days while getting closer to Trump.

A recent report by the Wall Street Journal had also suggested that Trump could choose Musk for a role in the White House if he wins the upcoming Presidential elections.

Elon Musk defends Trump's guilty verdict:While reacting to Trump's guilty verdict in the Hush money case, Musk reacted,“Indeed, great damage was done today to the public's faith in the American legal system.”“If a former President can be criminally convicted over such a trivial matter – motivated by politics, rather than justice – then anyone is at risk of a similar fate.” the billionaire addedTrump was convicted on 34 criminal counts related to falsifying documents to conceal a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, allegedly aimed at swaying the 2016 election, in which he defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton this conviction, Trump confronts three other criminal prosecutions, including two concerning his efforts to challenge his defeat to Biden in the 2020 election. However, the New York verdict may be the sole one delivered before Americans head to the polls, as legal complications have delayed the other cases. Throughout, Trump maintains his innocence, denouncing all four cases as“politically driven\".

