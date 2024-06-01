UN: 114 Million Displaced Due To War And Violence

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees says the number of individuals forced to flee their homes due to war, violence, and persecution has reached 114 million, and this figure is increasing because, according to him, the parties involved in conflicts do not adhere to international laws.

Filippo Grandi, the head of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said on Thursday, May 30, that the number of displaced people is increasing due to the failure of world countries to address the causes and compel combatants to comply with international laws.

He announced that 114 million people have left their homes due to war, violence, and persecution.

Grandi criticized the UN Security Council, which is responsible for maintaining international peace and security, for not using its authority to resolve disputes in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, Congo, Myanmar, and many other places.

He said that disregard for international humanitarian laws means that“parties to conflicts-increasingly everywhere, almost all of them-do not respect the laws of war.”

According to him, civilian deaths due to wars are increasing, and sexual violence is being used as a weapon of war. Hospitals, schools, and other non-military infrastructures are attacked and destroyed, and humanitarian workers are becoming targets.

In his speech, the head of the UN refugee agency accused the Security Council of“indifference” and“exacerbating tensions,” adding that“Council indifference means you've opted for presiding over a broader turmoil of chaos and disruption worldwide.”

However, according to The Washington Post, the Security Council has increasingly polarized, with its five permanent members at odds, and the United States, Britain, and France often strongly disagreeing with the views of Russia and China.

