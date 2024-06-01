Turkmenistan Offers Economic Growth Highlights At Riyadh Investment Event

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkmenistan presented the key growth points of its atthe Gulf Cooperation Council-Central Asian Forum held inRiyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.

The Forum was opened by Khalid A. Al-Falih, ofInvestment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the presence of theMinisters of Trade, and Investment of the Gulf countries,relevant ministers of Central Asian countries, and GCC SecretaryGeneral Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi.

Politicians, authorities, and managers used the forum to shareexperiences, identify initiatives and chances to profit frominvestment resources that would boost economic growth, and usecreativity and innovation to solve challenges.

The event also featured presentations, dialogues, and seminarson renewable energy, petrochemicals, agriculture and food security,industry, healthcare, tourism, logistics, infrastructure, smartcities, technology, and digitalization.

Turkmenistan's cooperation with the Gulf countries has beenactively developing recently, especially in the energy sector,where Ashgabat is establishing close ties for the export of naturalgas and petrochemical products.

As trade, economic, and investment contacts improve,infrastructure and transport developments benefit regionalties.