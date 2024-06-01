Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates 31St Anniversary Function Of Environment And Consumer Protection Foundation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a renowned environmentalist, emphasized the urgent need to address human greed's impact on the environment at the 31st anniversary celebration of the Environment and Consumer Protection Foundation. The event, held at the Club in New Delhi, was organized by Dr. Rakesh Agarwal and featured a day-long and award ceremony.



In his keynote address, Dr. Marwah highlighted the critical state of our natural resources, stating, "There is sufficiency in the world for man's need but not for man's greed. We have exploited nature and its resources to the brink, and the consequences are becoming increasingly evident. Nature provides a free lunch, but only if we control our appetites. We never know the worth of water till the well is dry."



He urged the audience to consider the intrinsic value of nature, saying, "Every green tree is far more glorious than if it were made of gold and silver. On this Mother's Day, there is nothing more auspicious than committing ourselves to serving both our mothers and Mother Earth."



Dr. Marwah also shared his long-standing involvement with various environmental initiatives, including Clean India, Green India, and World Yoga Day. His dedication to environmental causes spans over three decades, reflecting his deep commitment to fostering a sustainable future.



The event concluded with Dr. Marwah presenting awards to prominent individuals who have significantly contributed to the foundation's efforts and the green revolution. These awards recognized their exceptional dedication and impact in promoting environmental conservation and sustainability.



The Environment and Consumer Protection Foundation continues to play a vital role in advocating for environmental protection and consumer rights, with the support of influential figures like Dr. Sandeep Marwah. The foundation's ongoing initiatives aim to inspire more individuals to take active roles in preserving our planet for future generations.



