Join Religious Leaders And The LA Community On June 2 For The 9Th Annual Interfaith Solidarity March Los Angeles

Date: Sunday, June 2, 2024

Time: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Starting Location at 1 p.m . St. Basil Roman Catholic Church, 3611 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90010

Ending Location approximately 3:30 p.m. The Islamic Center of Southern California, 434 Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90020

***Parking: 425 Shatto Place parking lot behind the ICSC or St. Basil's lot***

OUR MARCH PILLARS:



We are united in rejecting hatred and oppression in the name of religion and in supporting freedom of worship or belief.

We are united in stamping out bigotry and violence of every sort, and in support of the right to live peacefully. We are united in affirming the role that the interfaith community must play in safeguarding the health and safety of all people.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:

Interfaith Solidarity March



Start Time: 1 p.m.

Starting Location: Basil Roman Catholic Church, 3611 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90010

Route: The march will proceed from Basil Roman Catholic Church , with stops at Robert F. Kennedy Inspiration Park (3384 Wilshire Blvd.) and Immanuel Presbyterian Church (3300 Wilshire Blvd.), to The Islamic Center of Southern California . Participants: Faith leaders, community members, and activists from diverse religious backgrounds.

Panel Discussion on the Crisis in Gaza and Israel

Start Time: 3:30 p.m. (approximately)

Ending Location: The Islamic Center of Southern California, S. 434 Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90020

Panelists:



Sarah Emanuel – Assistant Professor of Theological Studies, Loyola Marymount University

Tariq Habash – Human Rights Advocate; former Biden administration's political appointee

Aziza Hasan – Executive Director of NewGround: A Muslim-Jewish Partnership for Change

Rabbi Joshua Hoffman – President and CEO, Academy of Jewish Religion CA

Rabbi Micah Miller – Assistant Director, Israel Education, Jewish Federation Los Angeles Hedab Tarifi – Community Leader and Activist

Moderator:

Father Alexei Smith – Director of Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles

Purpose: This event aims to promote interfaith solidarity and engage in meaningful dialogue about the humanitarian crisis in Israel and Gaza. It provides a platform for diverse voices to share insights and advocate for peace and justice.

Media Opportunities:



Interview opportunities with panelists and key

Photo and video opportunities during the march and panel Coverage of speeches and interactive

Please RSVP: ... to confirm attendance and arrange interviews with specific participants.

For more information, please visit or

Or contact Melissa Crandall (Institute for Religious Tolerance, Peace and Justice Director of Operations) at (818) 469-4362 or ...

Join us in a powerful display of unity and a collective call for peace and justice.

Produced by the Institute for Religious Tolerance, Peace and Justice. The Interfaith Solidarity March LA is a flagship partner of the Interfaith March for Peace & Justice, the world's largest coalition of interfaith marches.

LEARN MORE:

VIDEO

Media image 300dpi:

Photo caption: Join the Institute for Religious Tolerance, Peace and Justice at the 9th Annual Interfaith Solidarity March in Los Angeles for a powerful display of unity and a collective call for peace and justice.

