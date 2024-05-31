Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Let's Make Our Democracy More Vibrant,' Says PM Modi To Phase 7 Voters

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Narendra Modi on Saturday (June 1) called on voters in 57 poll-bound constituencies to participate in large numbers in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Taking to X, Modi, who is contesting from Varanasi said, "Today is the final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As 57 seats across 8 states and UTs go to the polls, calling upon the voters to turn out in large numbers and vote. I hope young and women voters exercise their franchise in record numbers. Together, let's make our democracy more vibrant and participative."

Voting began at 7 AM in 57 constituencies across eight states and Union Territories on Saturday. The fate of 904 candidates, including PM Modi, will be decided by 10.06 crore voters at 1.09 lakh polling stations.

Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, will see polling in 13 out of 80 seats in this phase. Varanasi is the most high-profile constituency, with PM Modi seeking a third straight term as a parliamentarian, facing Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai.

In Gorakhpur, the bastion of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, sitting BJP MP Ravi Kishan is up against Samajwadi Party's Kajal Nishad and Bahujan Samaj Party's Javed Ashraf. Union Minister Anupriya Patel is contesting from Mirzapur.

Bihar is witnessing polling in eight seats, including Patna Sahib and Pataliputra. Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti is contesting from Pataliputra, while former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is vying for Patna Sahib.

In West Bengal, Sandeshkhali survivor Rekha Patra is the BJP candidate from Basirhat. Other prominent candidates include TMC's general secretary Abhishek Banerjee (Diamond Harbour), Sudip Bandopadhyay of TMC (Kolkata Uttar), Sougata Roy (Dum Dum), and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar (Barasat).

Additionally, all 13 seats in Punjab are voting in this phase. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party and its INDIA bloc ally Congress are contesting the polls independently.