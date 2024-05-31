Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3157317 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sends a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping dealing with the bilateral relations and the strategic partnership.
3157363 WASHINGTON -- US President Joe Biden says "It is time to end the war" in Gaza and announces a three-phase ceasefire proposal.
3157336 KUWAIT -- The European Commission announces additional EUR 25 million in assistance to the Palestinian Authority.
3157309 KUWAIT -- The Belgian Ghent University halts cooperation with the Israeli Occupation research institutions in protest against the genocide in Gaza Strip.
3157365 PARIS -- The French security services arrest a teenager in Saint-Etienne city on the suspicion of plotting a terrorist attack against the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. (end)
