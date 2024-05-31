Lubinets: One Third Of Those Released From Russian Captivity Today Are Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) International conventions clearly define the priorities for the exchange of prisoners of war, but Russia does not comply with them.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the priorities of such exchanges determined by international conventions stipulate that the severely wounded and women return first, then other categories

"There must be some rules... But there are no answers from the Russian side, except that 'we will think about it, we will take it into consideration'. Then, without any explanation, they cross out 99% of the people from the lists we submit and say: if you want to take these people - take them, if you do not want to - do not take them. Ukraine has never taken an ultimatum position. It is clear that we raise the issue of women, seriously wounded... This exchange was on the verge of failure, but we managed to conduct it," the ombudsman said.

POW swap: 75 Ukrainiansd from Russian captivity

According to him, all those who have been released from captivity today talk about torture and claim that they have not seen representatives of the Red Cross. One third of the liberated are wounded and seriously injured. All former prisoners are exhausted, have weight loss, and need treatment and rehabilitation.

"We record the condition in which we hand over Russian prisoners of war, and the condition in which our heroes and heroines return," Lubinets said.

As reported, 75 soldiers and civilians were returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity on Friday.