Odesa, Ankara Agree To Cooperate On Reconstruction And Innovation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Turkey's capital region and Ukraine's Odesa region have agreed to cooperate on projects to rebuild Ukraine, particularly in the economic, agricultural, innovation, and other areas. They are also considering signing an interregional agreement to increase and develop bilateral cooperation.

The press service of the Odesa Regional Military Administration said this in a statement following regional governor Oleh Kiper's visit to Ankara, according to Ukrinform.

"Reconstruction, cooperation in the economic, agricultural, innovation, sports and educational spheres - these and other topics were discussed with the Governor of Ankara Province of the Republic of Turkey, Vasip Şahin," the statement said.

During talks, Oleh Kiper suggested that the governor of Ankara Province consider signing an interregional agreement to build and develop bilateral cooperation.

Oleh Kiper also asked to consider organizing a vacation in Ankara Province for children of Ukrainian military personnel and IDPs.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Turkey has expressed interest in restoring the Akkerman Fortress in the Odesa region.