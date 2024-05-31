               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
China, West Rush To Mine Africa's Critical Minerals


5/31/2024 3:17:40 PM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Global demand for critical minerals , particularly lithium, is growing rapidly to meet clean energy and de-carbonization objectives.

Africa hosts substantial resources of critical minerals. As a result, foreign mining companies are rushing to invest in exploration and acquire mining licences.

According to the 2023 Critical Minerals market Review by the International Energy Agency, demand for lithium, for example, tripled from 2017 to 2022. Similarly, the critical minerals market doubled in five years, reaching US$320 billion in 2022. The demand for these metals is projected to increase sharply, more than doubling by 2030 and quadrupling by 2050. Annual revenues are projected to reach US$400 billion.

In our recent research , we analyzed African countries that produce minerals that the rest of the world has deemed“critical”. We focused on lithium projects in Namibia, Zimbabwe, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ghana. We discovered these countries do not yet have robust strategies for the critical minerals sector. Instead they are simply sucked into the global rush for these minerals.

We recommend that the African Union should expedite the development of an African critical minerals strategy that will guide member countries in negotiating mining contracts and agreements. The strategy should draw from leading mining practices around the world. We also recommend that countries should revise their mining policies and regulations to reflect the opportunities and challenges posed by the increasing global demand for critical minerals.

Otherwise, African countries that are rich in critical minerals will not benefit from the current boom in demand.

Asia Times

