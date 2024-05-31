President Sheikh Mohamed Welcomed By Korean President In Official Reception Ceremony

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 9:38 AM

President Mohamed, who is on a two-day state visit to Republic of Korea, said he held "fruitful discussions" on strengthening bilateral relations with Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol.

In a post on X on Wednesday, he said: "I was pleased to meet with President Yoon Seok-yeol in Seoul today. We held fruitful discussions on strengthening bilateral relations, and witnessed the signing of a number of cooperation agreements between our two countries, most notably the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement."

President Sheikh Mohamed said the agreement represents a "qualitative turning point in the course of the economic relations of both countries".

"It also embodies the UAE's approach to building effective development partnerships that achieve everyone's interest in progress and prosperity."

Earlier, an official reception ceremony was held for President Sheikh Mohamed upon his arrival at the Office of the President in Seoul.

The ceremony featured several displays by Korean aircraft, a 21-gun salute, and an honour guard formation. The national anthems of both the UAE and Republic of Korea were played.

Changdeokgung Palace and Secret Garden

Groups of children performed an Emirati song, while others waved the flags of both countries.

President Sheikh Mohamed's visit was also marked by public celebration, with the streets of Seoul adorned with UAE flags and the city's landmarks illuminated in the colours of the UAE flag.

During the reception, the President also greeted Korean ministers and senior officials in the presence of First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

