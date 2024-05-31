Saudi Aramco Announce Secondary Placement Of Shares

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Saudi oil company has announced a secondary placement ofshares, which will begin on June 2, Azernews reports.

According to the statement, the range of the share placementprice will be from 26.7 to 29 Saudi reais per share (about $7.1-7.7per share). In total, the company plans to place 1.545 billion, or 0.64% of all shares. 154.5 million shares will beavailable to retail investors.

The initial (IPO) of Saudi Aramco at the end of2019 was the largest in history and amounted to almost $ 30billion. The company's shares are currently trading around 29 rials($7.7) apiece.