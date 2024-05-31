China To Restrict Export Of Technology And Equipment For Aviation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By ALimat Aliyeva

The Chinese authorities are imposing restrictions on the exportof technologies, software and equipment used in the aviationindustry, Azernews reports.

Export restrictions will come into force on July 1, according toa joint statement from the of Commerce, the GeneralCustoms Administration (GTU) and the Central Military Council ofthe People's Republic of China. They will affect, in particular,aircraft engines, turbine engines, as well as polyethylenefiber used in military and equipment.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce explains such a step forreasons of national security, noting that export restrictions arenot aimed at any individual countries or regions.

Companies wishing to export products and technologies subject torestrictions will have to request permission from the Ministry ofTrade.

According to GTU data cited by the South China Morning Postnewspaper, the United States, Germany and Saudi Arabia occupied thetop three places in the list of the largest importers of Chineseproducts for the aviation sector in January-April 2024.