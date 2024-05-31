Fresh From Showcase Events, LG Brings Innovative Washtowertm To Homes Across The Region

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Designed for compact living spaces, LG (LG) is delivering on its promise to bring more innovative products and features to the Middle East with the regional launch of the LG WashTowerTM.

Combining a washer and dryer in a space-efficient design while boasting impressive capacities and advanced AI technologies, the LG WashTowerTM is available with either a 27-inch or 24-inch drum, offering a washing load of up to 19kg and a drying load of up to 16kg. The more compact WashTowerTM model maintains impressive capacity, with 12kg of washing and 10kg of drying, making it an ideal choice for a variety of household, or indeed business, needs.

Equipped with advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence Direct DriveTM (AI DDTM) and Smart PairingTM, the LG WashTowerTM intelligently analyzes fabric characteristics to optimize the laundry process. AI DDTM chooses the best washing pattern for each load, while Smart PairingTM automatically syncs the dryer with the washer for efficient drying cycles, reducing fabric damage and extending clothing lifespan.

The all-in-one control panel of the WashTowerTM is designed to simplify laundry care, meeting the evolving needs of consumers in the UAE and further afield. Features such as the LG Allergy Care cycle, TurboWash 360, DUAL Inverter Heat PumpTM Dryer, Auto Cleaning Condenser, and LG ThinQTM connectivity enhance functionality and convenience, catering to modern, fast-paced lifestyles.

The minimalist design and efficient performance of the WashTowerTM align perfectly with the UAE's emphasis on modern, space-saving solutions. As a frontrunner in shaping the future of LG's home appliance offerings in the region, the WashTowerTM sets a new standard in laundry care.



