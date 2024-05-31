Government To Monitor IT Hardware Companies Under PLI Scheme 2.0

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 31 (KNN) The Indian is keeping a watchful eye on the 27 companies participating in the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme 2.0 for IT hardware manufacturing.

Major firms like Dell, HP, Foxconn, and Flextronics are among those required to provide monthly reports to the of and Information (MeitY) on key metrics such as assembly line setup, investments made, and job creation.

In a bid to strengthen India's position as a global hub, the government plans to replace the current management system with a stricter import clearance regime starting October.

Companies actively producing goods in India will receive preferential treatment during this transition period.

To obtain import permits under the new rules, companies must meet certain criteria like past import values, domestic manufacturing capabilities, and export performance.

Officials emphasise the importance of fostering a robust ecosystem for IT hardware production in India, warning that firms relying solely on imports may face difficulties.

Although recent restrictions on some IT hardware imports were driven by security concerns, the government expects companies to uphold their manufacturing commitments. Timelines for decisions on import authorizations are under review.

The move aims to spur more companies to commence manufacturing operations in India by April 2024, aligning with the nation's strategic goals of enhancing IT manufacturing prowess.

As the PLI scheme progresses, the government's close monitoring of participating companies underscores its commitment to nurturing a thriving domestic IT hardware industry.

(KNN Bureau)