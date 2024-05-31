               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kareena Kapoor Oozes HOTNESS In Vivienne Westwood Off-Shoulder Gown


5/31/2024 2:01:41 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan epitomized elegance at Bulgari's high-profile event, styled by Rhea Kapoor in a stunning off-shoulder gown. Sharing captivating Instagram images, she celebrated the Bvlgari Allegra perfume launch. Her Vivienne Westwood couture, graceful elegance, and striking charisma reaffirmed her status as a fashion icon

Kareena Kapoor oozes HOTNESS in Vivienne Westwood off-shoulder gown

Kareena Kapoor Khan embodied sophistication at Bulgari's high-profile event, dazzling an off-shoulder gown and sharing captivating images from the Bvlgari Allegra perfume launch

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan epitomized elegance at Bulgari event in stunning off-shoulder gown, styled by Rhea Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan

She shared captivating images on Instagram, giving fans an inside look at the glamorous occasion

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan epitomized elegance at Bulgari event in stunning off-shoulder gown, styled by Rhea Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena dazzled in Vivienne Westwood couture, with makeup by Savleen Kaur Manchanda

Bvlgari event

The event celebrated the launch of Bvlgari Allegra perfume line, where Kareena felt privileged to attend

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena posed against a floral backdrop featuring the Bvlgari logo, exuding glamour

Kareena Kapoor

Her presence reaffirmed her status as fashion icon, captivating all. Her graceful elegance and striking charisma enchanted everyone at the high-profile function

Kareena Kapoor

She participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony and was photographed with the brand's team

AsiaNet News

