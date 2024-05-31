Kareena Kapoor oozes HOTNESS in Vivienne Westwood off-shoulder gown

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan epitomized elegance at Bulgari's high-profile event, styled by Rhea Kapoor in a stunning off-shoulder gown. Sharing captivating Instagram images, she celebrated the Bvlgari Allegra perfume launch. Her Vivienne Westwood couture, graceful elegance, and striking charisma reaffirmed her status as a fashion icon
