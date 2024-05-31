Phoenixx Artists Launches Revolutionary Subscription Platform For Talent Discovery By Gaurang Doshi And Niti Agarwal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Gaurang Doshi and Niti AgarwalLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gaurang Doshi, the acclaimed Bollywood director and producer, in collaboration with Niti Agarwal, the owner of TTF Productions, unveiled their new venture, Phoenixx Artists , at an event held at The Theatre in Dubai.Phoenixx Artists is a subscription-based mobile and web platform designed to transform talent discovery and empowerment in the entertainment industry. This platform provides opportunities for both emerging and established talents in various domains, including acting, songwriting, cinematography, direction, modeling, designing, and singing.Phoenixx Artists aims to serve as a launch pad for individuals aspiring for success in Bollywood and Hollywood. The platform allows users to inquire about their preferred artists directly, bypassing third-party intermediaries, thereby democratizing opportunities and eliminating common career obstacles.In a strategic partnership, Phoenixx Artists has collaborated with Dr. Bassem, a renowned plastic and aesthetic surgeon and Forbes Award winner from the UAE. This partnership offers exclusive opportunities for talents to enhance their on-screen presence and visual appeal, maximizing their potential for success.The platform includes features such as personalized video exploration, coin transactions, Explore Videos, Coin Wallet, Redeem Requests, and Purchase Coins, all designed to facilitate seamless interaction and engagement.The launch event saw the attendance of esteemed dignitaries, business magnates, and celebrities from both the UAE and India. Celebrated Bollywood director duo Abbas-Mustan, Mr. Mahesh Chaturvedi, and Mr. Madhu Bhandari were among the notable attendees.Gaurang Doshi, founder of Phoenixx Artists, shared his vision, stating, "For all the hopeful artists out there dreaming of making it big in the exciting world of entertainment, Phoenixx Artists is a real game-changer. It's your direct ticket to the spotlight. With our deep roots and legacy in Bollywood and entertainment for over three generations, we understand the industry inside out. We promise to change things for the better. Your background won't hold you back anymore; your talent will be what truly matters. We're here to make things fair and help you succeed.”Niti Agarwal, Director of Phoenixx Artists, echoed this sentiment, saying, "Phoenixx is a symbol of hope for aspiring talents in the digital era. We offer genuine opportunities for stardom . Our holistic approach not only recruits candidates for future projects but also connects them with other industry players through the app, providing abundant casting opportunities. We scout fresh faces and provide comprehensive grooming sessions for those we handpick, eliminating worries about fees or practice sessions. We handle the training, introductions, and ensure they're fully equipped to make their mark.”Phoenixx Artists connects actors, models, and artists with casting directors and producers, while also providing a robust social media network. This dual functionality allows talents to showcase their skills, build portfolios, and network with key industry players in one place.For more information and to download the app, visit: Phoenixx Artists

