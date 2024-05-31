Headliners: Matthew Lackie

(MENAFN- PRovoke) In our Headliners series of conversations, we get under the skin of PR and communications leaders around the world who have made PRovoke headlines recently, uncovering what they see as the greatest challenges and opportunities for the industry, where they find inspiration (and how they switch off), what they've learned about themselves, as well as the creative campaigns they love and the work they are most proud of.



In this week's Q&A, we speak to Matthew Lackie, global CEO of Axicom, which is merging with Brazil's Ideal to form an international tech agency within Burson.



What are the greatest challenges and opportunities for the PR and communications industry over the next 12 months?



Clients depend on us to help them see around corners – helping them plan and prepare for how their stories will connect with their stakeholders today and tomorrow. AI presents both challenges and opportunities to our ability to deliver against that promise. We've equipped our global teams with tools, training, and resources to integrate AI into daily operations which is the right place to start. Ultimately, I believe AI automation will have as profound an impact on our profession as the spreadsheet had on accounting, in terms of elevating our work and delivering greater business impact. Getting there will require a 'test and learn' mindset and will regularly challenge us to consider new avenues to inform and influence the public on behalf of clients, such as the rise of chatbots and answer engines. It's on us as communications futurists to stay ahead of these trends and continue to learn, grow, and adapt to this rapidly changing world, so we continue to protect and grow the reputations of our clients.



What's the best PR campaign you've seen recently and why?



Mischief recently ran a campaign for Heinz that flipped B2B2C marketing on its head. The brand encouraged its fans to add $1 in extra tip at every restaurant NOT serving Heinz, marking“For Heinz” on the receipt. In response for posting a photo of the receipt to social media, Heinz reimbursed fans for the entirety of the tip, adding surprise and delight for many by reimbursing the full cost of the meal. Not only did this incentivize fans to publicly advocate for the brand, but each of these receipts became a qualified lead for the Heinz sales team. It's earned-first creativity and consumer engagement that drives meaningful

B2B results.



What work from your team are you most proud of over the past year?



Back in October, we started working with AMD, which immediately tasked us with promoting a pivotal moment for the company: the launch of its AI strategy and product portfolio at an event 65 days later. Our 110+ global media and analysts on-site resulted in more than 800 articles for AMD

from The Wall Street Journal to Network World and put the stock on a path to its all-time high. I'm incredibly proud of how our team won this account, stood up a global operation, and delivered breakthrough results, all in the span of just a few months.

As Bloomberg put it ,“The launch is one of the most important in AMD's five-decade history, setting up a showdown with Nvidia in the red-hot market for AI accelerators.” This campaign not only showcased our ability to handle high-stakes projects under tight deadlines but also reinforced our commitment to driving significant business outcomes for our clients.



What have you learned about yourself over the past couple of years?



Building high performing global teams that enjoy working together and push each other forward has always been my favorite part of all my roles. Becoming the CEO of Axicom reinforced to me the paramount importance of this skill to an organization's success. In building our business I've learned to value soft skills as much as hard skills in building teams and evaluating prospective talent. We've embedded three core behaviors into our culture that have really stuck: we win together (every success is shared), we push everyone (ourselves, each other, our clients) and we play at work (prizing peculiarity and finding fun in unexpected moments). These principles have helped Axicom win best place to work awards across the globe and have created an environment where people come (and stay) to do great work.

We aren't perfect, but we try damn hard, and I am immensely proud of the culture we're building.

It is without doubt something that will continue to help the agency remain distinct.



How do you switch off and maintain wellness?



My family and I live in an outdoor playground just north of San Francisco. As much as I eat, breathe, and sleep tech 90% of the time, I love to leave my phone at home and go for a hike in the woods. Not only is hiking great exercise for my physical wellness, but disconnecting from devices and reconnecting with nature also improves my mental wellness. It is also a great way to get a conversation going with my 12- and 15-year-olds!



What cultural source (eg book/podcast/movie/TV show/music artist) has provided creative inspiration for you lately?



I've been inspired by the way AI has enabled everyone to unleash their creativity. The AI music platform Udio served as my modern muse in writing and producing an original song to celebrate my wife's recent 50th birthday. It might not challenge Taylor Swift for the top of the charts, but it was certainly the hit of the weekend in the Lackie household.



If I wasn't working in PR/comms I would be...



A park ranger. Growing up in Washington state, surrounded by mountains, forests, and lakes, fostered my deep love for the outdoors. I am a big hiker, skier, and mountain biker.

As a park ranger, I'd get to spend my days outdoors and helping others discover the wonders of our national parks, inspiring them to appreciate and protect these natural treasures. During Covid, my family and I rented a van and visited 12 of the US national parks.

If work didn't remain so busy, I may have stayed in Yellowstone!